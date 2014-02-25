* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.17 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.22 percent, advancing for a third consecutive session after earlier hitting their highest since Jan. 24. * Software services exporters lead the way after the S&P 500 hit a record intraday high on Monday. Infosys Ltd shares rise 0.99 percent, while Wipro Ltd gains 2.4 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.67 billion rupees ($43 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. Foreign investors have been net buyers of nearly $450 million over the last nine sessions. * Shares of IDFC Ltd rise 1.8 percent and L&T Finance up 4.3 percent on hopes they will be leading contenders to receive banking licences in a process seen entering its final stretch, dealers say. * Sugar companies gained after raw sugar futures on ICE soared to three-month highs on Monday on worries about potential crop damage from dry weather in Brazil. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up 2.86 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)