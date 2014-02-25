* Indian government bonds retrace some losses after state-loan cutoffs are broadly in-line with market expectations. * The part rejection of bids by Andhra Pradesh state is being seen as a positive by the market, showing that states are not comfortable with high yields. * The treasury head of a primary dealership says auction yields may remain high till the fiscal year ends due to lack of appetite. * Cutoff yields on state loans come in between 9.72 percent and 9.85 percent. * Benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.89 pct, off 8.92 percent intraday high. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)