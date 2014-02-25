* USD/INR at 61.91/92 versus its close of 62.07/08 on Monday, as dollar inflows from an offshore bond sale seen while gains in other Asian units versus the dollar also hurt the pair. * Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) raised $500 million via offshore bonds, with the issue attracting a strong order book of over $3 billion, according to International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication. * The pair is expected to hold in a 61.80 to 62.20 range during the session with importers expected to step in to buy dollars below the 62 mark, limiting a sharp downside. * Local shares up 0.3 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)