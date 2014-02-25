Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 4, 2016

Coupon 1.4 pct

Payment Date March 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN SE0005794914

