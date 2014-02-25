Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DO & CO

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date March 4, 2021

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.229

Reoffer price 99.229

Yield 3.25 pct

Payment Date March 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ERSTE, RBI & Unicredit

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A15HF7

