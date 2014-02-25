Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 13, 2023

Coupon 3.10 pct

Payment Date March 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005794922

