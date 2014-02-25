BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 13, 2023
Coupon 3.10 pct
Payment Date March 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005794922
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.