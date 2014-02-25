Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.067

Reoffer price 101.067

Spread 58.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OBL

Payment Date March 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN LU0953782009

