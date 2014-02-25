Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV

Issue Amount A$175 million

Maturity Date March 17, 2021

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.40

Reoffer price 99.40

Yield 5.355 pct

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

ISIN XS1040431519

