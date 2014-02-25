BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
Feb 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank
Issue Amount 500 Million euro
Maturity Date March 6, 2019
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 80bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 80bp
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Goldman Sachs
Ratings A2(Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.