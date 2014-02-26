* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.07 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is higher 0.12 percent. * Asian market got off to a cautious start on Wednesday following a flat finish on Wall Street and as concerns over opaque policy moves in China kept investors on edge. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.23 billion Indian rupees ($68.24 million) on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Indian shares are expected to start flat-to-negative and trade cautious ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry on Wednesday. ($1 = 61.9850 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)