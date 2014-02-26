* USD/INR, which closed at 61.9350/9450 on Tuesday, is expected to open weaker around 61.85-61.90 levels on higher dollar inflows. * The pair is expected to trade in a 61.70 to 62.20 band during the session, dealers say. * The yen was broadly firmer early on Wednesday, following a generally lacklustre session that saw investors give the dollar a wide berth on the back of a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. * USD/INR trading at 61.84/61.89 levels in the spot non-deliverable forwards market in Singapore. * The Nifty India stocks futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.08 percent. Indian shares are expected to start flat-to-negative and trade cautious ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry on Wednesday. * Asian shares were trading sluggishly on Wednesday following a flat finish on Wall Street, while concerns over opaque policy moves in China kept investors on edge amid a drought of major economic data. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)