* India's benchmark 10-year bonds likely to open stronger on lower crude prices and strength in the rupee . * Indian government bonds gained on Tuesday, recovering from a sharp selloff in the previous session, with investors continuing to demand high yields at a state-loan sale amid caution over how the debt will be valued. * Traders expect the benchmark 10-year paper trading in a range of 99.60-Par during the session. * U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on Tuesday as traders focused on weakening U.S. consumer confidence and ignored stronger-than-expected data showing that U.S. home prices last year climbed the most since 2005. * USD/INR which closed at 61.9350/9450 on Tuesday, is expected to open weaker around 61.85-61.90 levels on higher dollar inflows. * Oil fell on Tuesday, pressured by further signs of a Chinese economic slowdown and data that showed a build in U.S. crude stockpiles for the second straight week. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)