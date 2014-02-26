* USD/INR edges higher, trading at 61.98/99 versus Tuesday's close of 61.9350/9450. * A large state-run bank is on bid side, says dealers, likely to meet month-end importer requirements. * The pair is likely to trade sideways in 61.70-62.20 band. * The yen was broadly firmer early on Wednesday, following a generally lacklustre session that saw investors give the dollar a wide berth on the back of a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. * Local stocks trading with minor gains, up 0.2 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)