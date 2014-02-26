* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points lower at 8.85 percent. * Gains in Treasury prices and lower crude oil prices helping bonds, dealers say. * U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on Tuesday as traders focused on weakening U.S. consumer confidence and ignored stronger-than-expected data showing that U.S. home prices last year climbed the most since 2005. * Oil fell on Tuesday, pressured by further signs of a Chinese economic slowdown and data that showed a build in U.S. crude stockpiles for the second straight week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)