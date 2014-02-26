* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.26 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.21 percent. * However, volumes are low as investors are cautious ahead of the monthly derivatives contract expiry later during the day. * Markets will be closed on Thursday because of a local holiday. * Blue chips extend gains, led by lenders, as overseas investors have been net buyers in the previous nine sessions, with inflows totalling $533.2 million during this period, provisional exchange data showed. * Banking stocks are trading higher with State Bank of India gaining more than 1 percent, traders said. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)