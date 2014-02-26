* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher on day at 8.89 percent, after falling to 8.84 percent in early session. * "The underlying sentiment is still weak. Moreover, we have 130 billion rupees of treasury bill sales scheduled today," says a dealer with a foreign bank. * Primary dealers bought 7.80 billion rupees ($125.8 million) on Tuesday in cash, helping stabilise markets. * Bonds gained in early session as oil prices fell on Tuesday, pressured by further signs of a Chinese economic slowdown and data that showed a build in U.S. crude stockpiles for the second straight week. ($1 = 61.9850 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)