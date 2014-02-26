* USD/INR trading at 61.95/96 versus its close of 61.9350/9450 with month-end dollar demand from importers including oil firms aiding. * Gains in the domestic share market, currently trading up 0.5 percent, preventing a further upside to the pair. * The pair is expected to continue to trade in a 61.70 to 62.50 range until end of this week with the GDP data on Friday post market hours being the next key trigger. All financial markets in India will remain closed on Thursday for a local holiday. * Traders will continue to monitor moves in other major and regional currencies for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)