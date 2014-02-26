Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date June 10, 2020
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 101.146
Reoffer price 99.571
Yield 4.835 pct
Spread 87 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commonwealth Bank of Australia &
Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1041115137
