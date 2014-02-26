Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 7, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.716

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL

Payment Date March 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Danske Bank and Deutsche bank

Ratings Baa2(Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1040041649

