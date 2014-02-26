Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
Issue Amount 125 million swiss francs
Maturity Date March 25, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.415
Reoffer price 99.94
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0234487400
