Borrower Far East Horizon

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date March 6, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.931

Yield 4.65 pct

Spread 395 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the CT3

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC and CITI

Ratings BBB(S&P),

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

