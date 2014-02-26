Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date March 12, 2018

Coupon 7.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.173

Payment Date March 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, BNP paribas, Citibank, Danske Bank,

Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nordea Bank Helsinki,

TD Securities & ZKB Zurich

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (0.225 pct (m&u) and 1.4 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1041094118

