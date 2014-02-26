BRIEF-Consolidated Operations Group says signed term sheet for partial acquisition
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $5.0 billion
Maturity Date April 18, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.896
Spread 21.95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct February 2017 UST
Payment Date March 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, BofAML,
Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 10 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's SEC-Registered DIP programme
May 1 Australian shares are expected to ease on Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on weak economic data. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT. For a summary of overn