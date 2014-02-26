BANGALORE, Feb 26 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38500 ICS-201(B22mm) 39000 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 33300 ICS-104(24mm) 37600 ICS-202(26mm) 41700 ICS-105(26mm) 38700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39400 ICS-105(27mm) 41900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 40200 ICS-105MMA(27) 40500 ICS-105PHR(28) 42900 ICS-105(28mm) 41000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41800 ICS-105(29mm) 41600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 42200 ICS-105(30mm) 41900 ICS-105(31mm) 42600 ICS-106(32mm) 43300 ICS-107(34mm) 61000