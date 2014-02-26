BRIEF-Consolidated Operations Group says signed term sheet for partial acquisition
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2023
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 101.961
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 59.5bp
Over the August 2023 Bund
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN FR0011637743
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
May 1 Australian shares are expected to ease on Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on weak economic data. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT. For a summary of overn