Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Leaseplan Corporation

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 6, 2017

Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 85 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month STIBOR + 85 basis points

Payment Date March 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Baa2(Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 450 million

Swedish crown when fungible

