BRIEF-Consolidated Operations Group says signed term sheet for partial acquisition
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Leaseplan Corporation
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 6, 2017
Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 85 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month STIBOR + 85 basis points
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Baa2(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 450 million
Swedish crown when fungible
May 1 Australian shares are expected to ease on Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on weak economic data. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT. For a summary of overn