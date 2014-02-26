BRIEF-Consolidated Operations Group says signed term sheet for partial acquisition
* Executed a terms sheet to purchase 95 pct of an equipment finance broker for A$21.98 mln
Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 18, 2019
Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 40 basis points
Payment Date March 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 700 million
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN SE0005731593
May 1 Australian shares are expected to ease on Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on weak economic data. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT. For a summary of overn