China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco De Chile
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 21, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 75bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN CH0238339367
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 21, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.451
Yield 1.255 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0238339433
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date March 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Cross Default Yes
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in