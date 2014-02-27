China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Japan Bank for International Cooperation
(JBIC)
Guarantor Japan
Issue Amount 425 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.683
Yield 2.678 pct
Spread 66 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT
Payment Date March 6, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC and NOMURA
Ratings Aa3(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in