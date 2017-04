* Software company Tech Mahindra and liquor maker United Spirits, which is partially owned by Diageo PLC , would be included in India's NSE index from March 28, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said. * The two stocks will replace Jaiprakash Associates and Ranbaxy Laboratories, NSE said in a circular on Thursday. * Among other notable changes, Federal Bank would replace Union Bank of India in CNX Bank index. * Nifty Midcap 50 index will have three changes--financial stocks Bank of India, Canara Bank and Power Finance Corp replace Hexaware Technologies, Housing Development and Infrastructure and JSW Steel. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/ abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)