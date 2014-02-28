* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.23 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is higher 0.3 percent. * Asian stocks are steady on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments reiterated her confidence in the U.S. economy. * Overseas investors buy Indian shares worth 5.11 billion rupees ($82.40 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed. Thursday was an Indian market holiday. * Foreign investors have been net buyers of cash shares in each of the previous 10 sessions, with inflows totalling around $600 million, exchange and regulatory data show, calming worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering and a slowdown in China. * On watch, India will release the fiscal deficit figures for April-January period at 1600 IST and GDP data for Oct-Dec quarter at 1730 IST. * India's economic growth likely slowed to a near decade-low of 4.9 percent at the end of last year as high interest rates hit factory activity, according to economists polled by Reuters who do not expect a pickup in investment before the general elections in May. ($1 = 62.0150 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)