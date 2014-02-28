* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are up
0.23 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is higher 0.3 percent.
* Asian stocks are steady on Friday, tracking gains on Wall
Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments
reiterated her confidence in the U.S. economy.
* Overseas investors buy Indian shares worth 5.11 billion rupees
($82.40 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.
Thursday was an Indian market holiday.
* Foreign investors have been net buyers of cash shares in each
of the previous 10 sessions, with inflows totalling around $600
million, exchange and regulatory data show, calming worries
about the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering and a
slowdown in China.
* On watch, India will release the fiscal deficit figures
for April-January period at 1600 IST and GDP data
for Oct-Dec quarter at 1730 IST.
* India's economic growth likely slowed to a near decade-low of
4.9 percent at the end of last year as high interest rates hit
factory activity, according to economists polled by Reuters who
do not expect a pickup in investment before the general
elections in May.
($1 = 62.0150 Indian rupees)
