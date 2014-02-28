* USD/INR, which closed at 61.98/99 on Wednesday, is expected to open stronger at around 62.00 levels on month-end dollar demand from importers. * The pair is expected to trade in the 61.90 to 62.20 band during the session, dealers say. * USD/INR is trading at 61.99/62.04 levels in the spot non-deliverable forwards market in Singapore. * On watch, India will release the fiscal deficit figures for April-January period at 1030 GMT and GDP data for Oct-Dec quarter at 1200 GMT. * The dollar held steady against the yen and the euro on Friday, after a surge in U.S. equities confirmed investor appetite for risk and helped the currency recoup some of the losses suffered earlier on geopolitical concerns. * The Nifty India stocks futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.17 percent.. * Asian stocks managed to shrug off early losses on Friday and push higher, inspired by gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments underscored her confidence in the U.S. economy. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)