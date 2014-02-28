* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield likely lower on gains in U.S. Treasury prices, lower crude prices. The yield last closed at 8.92 percent. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Thursday as tension between Ukraine and Russia spurred safety buying, helping to stoke strong demand at a seven-year note auction. * Brent oil futures fell on Thursday, pressured by civil unrest in Ukraine that curbed overall risk appetite and fuelled fears that it would slow growth in Europe and lessen oil demand. * India's policy interest rate is appropriately set, said central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan, who has raised rates three times by a combined 75 basis points since September despite economic growth at a decade low. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)