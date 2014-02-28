* USD/INR moves higher in early trade, at 62.06/07 versus 61.98/99 close on Wednesday. * Month-end dollar demand from importers is likely to keep pair bid. * "Euro and other majors are lower compared to our Wednesday close," says senior dealer. * On watch: India will release the fiscal deficit figures for April-January period at 1030 GMT and GDP data for Oct-Dec quarter at 1200 GMT. * The dollar held steady against the yen and the euro on Friday, after a surge in U.S. equities confirmed investor appetite for risk and helped the currency recoup some of the losses suffered earlier on geopolitical concerns. * Asian stocks managed to shrug off early losses on Friday and push higher, inspired by gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments underscored her confidence in the U.S. economy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)