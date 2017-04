* Shares in India's Maruti Suzuki Ltd fall as much as 4.14 percent as doubts persist about the impact of the automaker's plan to source cars from a plant to be built by its parent Suzuki Motor Co. * Maruti Suzuki issued a statement specifying financial details in a filing to exchanges on Wednesday. * The plan has sparked opposition from large Indian investors who believe Maruti Suzuki would be better off if it made the cars itself. * "While management tried to explain how the deal doesn't hurt Maruti, no attempts were made to explain why this structure makes sense in the first place," Jefferies said in a note to clients on Friday. * Meanwhile, Nomura said Maruti's earnings could become more volatile as a result of the Gujarat plant. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)