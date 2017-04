* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.3 percent, while the broader NSE index is up 0.2 percent after hitting their highest intraday level since Jan. 24. * Foreign investors have been net buyers of cash shares in each of the previous 10 sessions, with inflows totalling around $600 million, exchange and regulatory data show. * Among blue chips, Tata Consultancy Services jumps 2.9 percent, while Tata Motors gains 3.3 percent. * United Spirits Ltd gains 1.2 percent, while Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 2 percent after announcement of their inclusion in the NSE index effective March 28. * However, Maruti Suzuki Ltd falls as much as 4.14 percent as doubts persist about the impact of the automaker's plan to source cars from a plant to be built by its parent Suzuki Motor Co. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)