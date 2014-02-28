* India's benchmark 10-year bond recovers from two-month lows with yields 7 basis points down on day at 8.85 percent. It rose to 8.94 percent in the session, highest since Dec. 27. * Dealers say move likely more position driven, no fundamental reason. * "This move looks largely driven by short covering. Yields will stabilise around 8.85 percent levels," says dealer with state-run bank. * India's policy interest rate is appropriately set, said central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan, who has raised rates three times by a combined 75 basis points since September despite economic growth at a decade low. * Dealers say Rajan's comments largely in line as market not expecting cut in policy rates anytime soon. * India will release the fiscal deficit figures for April-January period at 1030 GMT and GDP data for Oct-Dec quarter at 1200 GMT. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)