BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
* USD/INR trading at 62.10/11 versus its prior close of 61.98/99 as importers, particularly oil firms, buy the greenback to fulfil month-end payment commitments. * Losses in other Asian currencies versus the dollar also boost sentiment for the pair. * Gains in the domestic share market, currently trading up 0.3 percent, however limit further gains in the pair. * Traders say some foreign fund inflows towards debt investment also seen limiting gains in the pair. * Dealers will now await the December quarter growth data for near-term direction. The data is due to be released at 1730 IST, post market close. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme