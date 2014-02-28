* USD/INR trading at 62.10/11 versus its prior close of 61.98/99 as importers, particularly oil firms, buy the greenback to fulfil month-end payment commitments. * Losses in other Asian currencies versus the dollar also boost sentiment for the pair. * Gains in the domestic share market, currently trading up 0.3 percent, however limit further gains in the pair. * Traders say some foreign fund inflows towards debt investment also seen limiting gains in the pair. * Dealers will now await the December quarter growth data for near-term direction. The data is due to be released at 1730 IST, post market close. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)