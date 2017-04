* Shares in India's Jubilant Life Sciences gain 7.2 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives a green-light to its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Montreal, Canada. * "This resolves all issues raised by the FDA on the facility in February 2013 and subsequent communications," the company's statement added. * The company on Feb. 27 said U.S. health regulators issued a warning letter to the company, citing "significant violations" of manufacturing standards at its facility in Canada. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)