* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.47 percent while
broader NSE index up 0.38 percent, touching the highest
intra-day level since Jan. 24.
* Gains supported by consistent foreign fund inflow as overseas
investors have been net buyers of cash shares in each of the
previous 10 sessions, with inflows totalling around $600
million, exchange and regulatory data show.
* Pharmaceutical companies leading the gains with Dr Reddy's
Laboratories up 2.02 percent, Cipla up 2.29
percent and Sun Pharmaceutical industries gaining 2.02
percent.
* However, gains were limited after investors sold shares of
Maruti Suzuki, which fell as much as 5.5 percent, as
doubts persist about the impact of the automaker's plan to
source cars from a plant to be built by its parent Suzuki Motor
Co
* Shares in Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Jaiprakash
Associated surge on market expectations that it could
soon strike a $2-billion deal to sell two power plants to a
group led by Abu Dhabi National Energy.
