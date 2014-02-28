* India's five-year OIS rate off six-month high hit early in the session as bond yields ease; down 2 bps on day at 8.59 pct after rising to 8.63 pct, its highest since early September. * The one-year OIS is also 3 bps lower at 8.68 percent. * "The cash situation should be easy next week. Then it will slowly tighten on excise and service tax outflows and SDL auction around March 7-10," says a dealer. * One-month OIS is indicating March fixing around 15 pct. * Negative spread between one-, five-year at 9 bps vs 28 bps at end-January. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers. com@reuters.net)