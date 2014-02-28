* Indian shares could extend gains given the recent strong foreign buying, but worries over the tense political situation in Ukraine could darken the outlook over emerging markets. * Foreign investors have been net buyers of cash shares in each of the previous 10 sessions, with net inflows totalling around $600 million, exchange and regulatory data show. * However, data late on Friday showing the economy grew a slower-than-expected 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier could reinforce concerns about growth. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Monday: India manufacturing PMI Wednesday: India services PMI (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)