BEIJING Feb 28 China will abolish import duties
on some "important" hi-tech equipment while reinstating others
from March 1, to help accelerate the development of "strategic
industries", state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.
Goods for which import duties have been abolished include
oil and gas drilling equipment, off-shore drilling platforms,
tankers for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and deep sea
prospecting.
Import duties will be reimposed for engineering machinery,
equipment for light rail transit and nuclear equipment as China
has the capacity to build these domestically, Xinhua said.
The duty-free equipment will help fight pollution and
promote energy development and safe train transport, the report
said.
The rules have been issued by six government agencies,
including the Ministry of Finance, the National Development and
Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology, the General Administration of Customs, the State
Administration of Taxation and the National Energy
Administration.
The original list of equipment that could be imported
duty-free was published in August 2009.
