* Cash conditions will be closely watched in the Indian debt/FX markets, with liquidity expected to tighten in the lead-up to mid-March, when excise and service taxes are followed by advance tax outflows. * Dealers will watch whether the central bank adds to liquidity via an OMO or term repo sale. * A more cautious tone is also expected at the start of the week after data late on Friday showed India's economy grew a slower-than-expected 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Feb manufacturing data Wed: Feb services PMI Weekly currency in circulation and reserve money data Fri: Weekly foreign exchange reserves data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)