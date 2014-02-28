Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Discovery Communications LLC
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 7, 2022
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.364
Reoffer price 99.364
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date March 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas and JP MOrgan
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law NYC
