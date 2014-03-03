* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is lower 0.8 percent. * Stock prices plummeted while oil prices shot up on Monday as escalating tensions between Russia and the West after Russia bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth Of 5.92 billion rupees ($95.5 million), while domestic institutional investors bought Indian shares worth of 120 million rupees on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Foreign institutional investors have bought $733.5 million worth of Indian shares over the last 11 sessions. * Contracting industrial output and an investment slowdown dragged India's economic growth to a worse-than-expected 4.7 percent in the three months to December, the last major data release before a general election showed on Friday. * Also on watch, India's manufacturing PMI data at 0500 GMT (1030 IST). ($1 = 61.9800 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)