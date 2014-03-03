* Nifty futures traded on the Singapore Exchange are
down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is lower 0.8 percent.
* Stock prices plummeted while oil prices shot up on Monday as
escalating tensions between Russia and the West after Russia
bloodlessly seized a part of Ukraine.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth Of 5.92 billion
rupees ($95.5 million), while domestic institutional investors
bought Indian shares worth of 120 million rupees on Friday,
provisional exchange data shows.
* Foreign institutional investors have bought $733.5 million
worth of Indian shares over the last 11 sessions.
* Contracting industrial output and an investment slowdown
dragged India's economic growth to a worse-than-expected 4.7
percent in the three months to December, the last major data
release before a general election showed on Friday.
* Also on watch, India's manufacturing PMI data at 0500 GMT
(1030 IST).
($1 = 61.9800 rupees)
