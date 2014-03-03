* Foreign institutional investors have bought $733.5 million
worth of Indian shares over last 11 sessions, calming worries
about U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its bond-buying program and
a slowdown in China.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 5.92 billion
rupees ($95.5 million) while domestic institutional investors
bought Indian shares worth 120 million rupees on Friday,
provisional exchange data shows.
* Domestic mutual funds and insurance companies have turned net
buyers for the first time since Feb. 12.
* Adding to that, overseas investors have bought 63.59 billion
rupees of index futures and options in the previous five
sessions.
* Dealers, however, worry escalating tensions between Russia and
the West after Russia seized a part of Ukraine may lead to a
risk-off in the near term.
