* Foreign institutional investors have bought $733.5 million worth of Indian shares over last 11 sessions, calming worries about U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its bond-buying program and a slowdown in China. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 5.92 billion rupees ($95.5 million) while domestic institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 120 million rupees on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Domestic mutual funds and insurance companies have turned net buyers for the first time since Feb. 12. * Adding to that, overseas investors have bought 63.59 billion rupees of index futures and options in the previous five sessions. * Dealers, however, worry escalating tensions between Russia and the West after Russia seized a part of Ukraine may lead to a risk-off in the near term.