* USD/INR likely to open around 61.95 versus Friday's close of 61.75/76. * Global risk aversion on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine weighing down Asian FX like won. * India's December GDP came in at a below expected 4.7 percent, data released after market hours on Friday showed. * Weak GDP to weigh on stocks. Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.14 percent, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan lower 0.77 percent. * USD/INR spot NDF trading at 61.94/96, one-month at 62.34/40. * Data watch: India January manufacturing PMI at 0500GMT. * The Japanese yen rose across the board on Monday while investors gave risk currencies such as the Australian dollar a wide berth as Ukraine mobilised for war after Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade the neighbouring country. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)