* USD/INR likely to open around 61.95 versus Friday's
close of 61.75/76.
* Global risk aversion on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine
weighing down Asian FX like won.
* India's December GDP came in at a below expected 4.7 percent,
data released after market hours on Friday showed.
* Weak GDP to weigh on stocks. Nifty futures in Singapore
down 0.14 percent, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan
lower 0.77 percent.
* USD/INR spot NDF trading at 61.94/96, one-month at
62.34/40.
* Data watch: India January manufacturing PMI at 0500GMT.
* The Japanese yen rose across the board on Monday while
investors gave risk currencies such as the Australian dollar a
wide berth as Ukraine mobilised for war after Russia's President
Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade the
neighbouring country.
