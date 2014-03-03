* Indian government bonds may fall as crude oil spikes on
escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The benchmark
10-year bond closed trading at 8.86 percent.
* Weak GDP is bond positive, but unlikely to have any impact on
RBI's policy rates which likely to remain elevated in near term.
* Cash expected to remain comfortable this week before
tightening on excise and service tax outflows, followed by
advance tax outgo.
* Brent and U.S. crude oil rallied more than $2 per barrel to
multi-month highs on Monday, lifted by rising tension in Ukraine
after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right
to invade his neighbour.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices pared most of their losses on
month-end buying on Friday, as investors balanced their
portfolios, traders said.
