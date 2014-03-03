* Indian government bonds may fall as crude oil spikes on escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The benchmark 10-year bond closed trading at 8.86 percent. * Weak GDP is bond positive, but unlikely to have any impact on RBI's policy rates which likely to remain elevated in near term. * Cash expected to remain comfortable this week before tightening on excise and service tax outflows, followed by advance tax outgo. * Brent and U.S. crude oil rallied more than $2 per barrel to multi-month highs on Monday, lifted by rising tension in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour. * U.S. Treasury debt prices pared most of their losses on month-end buying on Friday, as investors balanced their portfolios, traders said. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)