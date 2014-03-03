* USD/INR higher at 61.88/89 versus Friday's close of 61.75/76. It rose to 61.95 in early trades. * Global risk aversion on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine weighing on most Asian currencies. * China manufacturing PMI hits a seven-month low, further hurting risk currency sentiment. * India's December GDP came in at a below expected 4.7 percent, data released after market hours on Friday showed. * Data watch: India January manufacturing PMI at 0500GMT. * The Japanese yen rose across the board on Monday while investors gave risk currencies such as the Australian dollar a wide berth as Ukraine mobilised for war after Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade the neighbouring country. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)