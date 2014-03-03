* USD/INR higher at 61.88/89 versus Friday's close of
61.75/76. It rose to 61.95 in early trades.
* Global risk aversion on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine
weighing on most Asian currencies.
* China manufacturing PMI hits a seven-month low, further
hurting risk currency sentiment.
* India's December GDP came in at a below expected 4.7 percent,
data released after market hours on Friday showed.
* Data watch: India January manufacturing PMI at 0500GMT.
* The Japanese yen rose across the board on Monday while
investors gave risk currencies such as the Australian dollar a
wide berth as Ukraine mobilised for war after Russia's President
Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade the
neighbouring country.
